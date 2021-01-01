Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 14 (2021) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

HP ENVY 14 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

54 out of 100
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
VS
83 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
From $999
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
Display 3024 x 1964
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 14 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 66-90% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63.3 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 57% sharper screen – 254 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 14 (2021)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 313.2 x 224 x 18 mm
12.33 x 8.82 x 0.71 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~84.6%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 90 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 430 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 0 Gbps
Shading units 1024 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
ENVY 14 (2021)
2.365 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +120%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz -
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 82.8 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.5 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

