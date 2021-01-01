HP ENVY 14 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
From $999
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 66-90% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63.3 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- 57% sharper screen – 254 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313.2 x 224 x 18 mm
12.33 x 8.82 x 0.71 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|48.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|90 W
|67 / 96 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|430 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|10
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4314
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1324
1488
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5002
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +154%
12726
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|30 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|0 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|-
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|82.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
