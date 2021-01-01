ENVY 14 (2021) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3024 x 1964 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 66-90% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63.3 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

57% sharper screen – 254 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 313.2 x 224 x 18 mm

12.33 x 8.82 x 0.71 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~84.6% Side bezels 5.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3024 x 1964 Size 14 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 162 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Max. brightness ENVY 14 (2021) n/a MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 63.3 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 90 W 67 / 96 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 430 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 990 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~10 Gbps 0 Gbps Shading units 1024 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance ENVY 14 (2021) 2.365 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +120% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz - Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 82.8 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.5 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.