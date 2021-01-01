Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 14 (2021) or ROG Flow X13 GV301 – what's better?

HP ENVY 14 (2021) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

HP ENVY 14 (2021)
VS
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
From $999
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
From $2999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2400
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 14 (2021) and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
  • 109% sharper screen – 338 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 14 (2021)
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Width 313.2 mm (12.33 inches) 299 mm (11.77 inches)
Height 224 mm (8.82 inches) 222 mm (8.74 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~78.4%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 338 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 116%
Adobe RGB profile - 86%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 85%

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 90 W 100 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 430 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x1W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 82.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.5 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x16 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP ENVY 14 (2021) or Dell XPS 13 9305
2. HP ENVY 14 (2021) or Dell XPS 13 9310
3. HP ENVY 14 (2021) or ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
4. HP ENVY 14 (2021) or Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
5. ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 or ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
6. ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
7. ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 or Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 and HP ENVY 14 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский