HP ENVY 14 (2021) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
From $999
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
From $2999
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
- 109% sharper screen – 338 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Width
|313.2 mm (12.33 inches)
|299 mm (11.77 inches)
|Height
|224 mm (8.82 inches)
|222 mm (8.74 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
|664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81%
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|48.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|338 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|116%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|86%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|85%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|90 W
|100 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|430 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|82.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +14%
1495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4346
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +86%
8084
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +18%
601
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +117%
4349
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|-
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
