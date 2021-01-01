Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 14 (2021) or VivoBook S15 M533 – what's better?

HP ENVY 14 (2021) vs ASUS VivoBook S15 M533

55 out of 100
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
VS
50 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
From $999
ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
From $885
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 14 (2021) and ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 63.3 against 50 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (108.8 vs 130.3 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 14 (2021)
vs
VivoBook S15 M533

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 313.2 mm (12.33 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 224 mm (8.82 inches) 233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~79.8%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 430 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 1024 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
ENVY 14 (2021) +113%
2.365 TFLOPS
VivoBook S15 M533
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 82.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.5 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

