55 out of 100
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
51 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
From $999
From $800
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce MX350
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of HP ENVY 14 (2021) and ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 63.3 against 42 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (108.8 vs 127.2 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
ENVY 14 (2021)
VivoBook S15 S532

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 313.2 mm (12.33 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 224 mm (8.82 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 821 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~81.7%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Green, Pink
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.7 dB -

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 90 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 430 gramm -

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 1024 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY 14 (2021) +26%
2.365 TFLOPS
VivoBook S15 S532
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels - 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 82.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.5 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

