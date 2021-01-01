Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 14 (2021) or ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) – what's better?

HP ENVY 14 (2021) vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

55 out of 100
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
VS
62 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
From $999
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 14 (2021) and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 14 (2021)
vs
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 313.2 mm (12.33 inches) 311.2 mm (12.25 inches)
Height 224 mm (8.82 inches) 212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~86.1%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver Gray, Purple
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 90 W 100 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 430 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 1024 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY 14 (2021)
2.365 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) +19%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 82.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.5 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

