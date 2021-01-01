Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 14 (2021) or G5 15 5500 – what's better?

Evaluation of HP ENVY 14 (2021) and Dell G5 15 5500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 63.3 against 51 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (108.8 vs 143.8 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 16-22% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 14 (2021)
vs
G5 15 5500

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 313.2 mm (12.33 inches) 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 224 mm (8.82 inches) 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~72.3%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.7 dB 50 dB

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1502:1
sRGB color space - 55.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.9%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY 14 (2021)
n/a
G5 15 5500
250 nits

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 W 180 / 230 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 430 gramm -

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 82.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.5 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021) +20%
1310
G5 15 5500
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021) +27%
4346
G5 15 5500
3414
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021) +13%
510
G5 15 5500
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021)
2000
G5 15 5500 +6%
2118

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM size
Channels - 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

