Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 14 (2021) or G5 15 5510 – what's better?

HP ENVY 14 (2021) vs Dell G5 15 5510

HP ENVY 14 (2021)
VS
Dell G5 15 5510
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
From $999
Dell G5 15 5510
From $899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 63.3 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 14 (2021) and Dell G5 15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 840 grams less (around 1.85 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63.3 against 56 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (108.8 vs 151 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5510
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 14 (2021)
vs
G5 15 5510

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 313.2 mm (12.33 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 224 mm (8.82 inches) 272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 974 cm2 (151 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~68.9%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY 14 (2021)
n/a
G5 15 5510
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 W 180 / 240 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 430 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 82.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.5 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021) +22%
1310
G5 15 5510
1078
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021) +21%
4346
G5 15 5510
3595
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) vs ENVY 14 (2021)
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs HP ENVY 14 (2021)
3. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 vs HP ENVY 14 (2021)
4. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs ENVY 14 (2021)
5. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs G5 15 5510
6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs Dell G5 15 5510
7. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs Dell G5 15 5510
8. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs G5 15 5510
9. Dell G5 15 5505 SE vs G5 15 5510

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G5 15 5510 and HP ENVY 14 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский