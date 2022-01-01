You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H Intel Core i7 11390H GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GeForce MX450 2GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 63.3 against 54 watt-hours Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 5310 Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (96.6 vs 108.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) Dimensions 313.2 x 224 x 18 mm

12.33 x 8.82 x 0.71 inches 296.7 x 210 x 13.9-15.9 mm

11.68 x 8.27 x 0.55-0.63 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~82.3% Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.1 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 48.7 dB 48 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 600:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 74.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.9% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ENVY 14 (2021) n/a Inspiron 13 5310 300 nits

Battery Capacity 63.3 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 430 gramm 284 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GeForce MX450 2GB Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 990 MHz - GPU boost clock 1155 MHz - FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ENVY 14 (2021) 2.365 TFLOPS Inspiron 13 5310 +19% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 82.8 dB 88.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.5 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

