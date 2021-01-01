HP ENVY 14 (2021) vs Dell Vostro 14 3400
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
From $999
Dell Vostro 14 3400
From $710
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Can run popular games at about 100-137% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 63.3 against 42 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Backlit keyboard
- 45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (108.8 vs 121.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 3400
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|Width
|313.2 mm (12.33 inches)
|328 mm (12.91 inches)
|Height
|224 mm (8.82 inches)
|239.5 mm (9.43 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|18.1-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches)
|Area
|702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
|786 cm2 (121.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81%
|~68.8%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|9.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|48.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|400:1
|Response time
|-
|16 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|430 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|82.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 7.5 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021) +8%
1310
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021) +61%
4346
2693
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|-
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
