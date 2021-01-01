Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 14 (2021) or XPS 13 9310 – what's better?

HP ENVY 14 (2021)
VS
Dell XPS 13 9310
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
From $999
Dell XPS 13 9310
From $949
Display
CPU
GPU -
RAM 8GB
Evaluation of HP ENVY 14 (2021) and Dell XPS 13 9310 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 100-137% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 63.3 against 52 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (91.3 vs 108.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 14 (2021)
vs
XPS 13 9310

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 313.2 mm (12.33 inches) 296 mm (11.65 inches)
Height 224 mm (8.82 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 15 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~88.4%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 3.7 mm
Colors Silver White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.7 dB 36.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 90 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 430 gramm 218 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 82.8 dB 84.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.5 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021) +8%
1310
XPS 13 9310
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021) +61%
4346
XPS 13 9310
2693
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 1024 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

