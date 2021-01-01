Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 14 (2021) or XPS 15 9500 – what's better?

Display
Battery 63.3 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 14 (2021) and Dell XPS 15 9500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63.3 against 56 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (108.8 vs 122.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 16-22% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 14 (2021)
vs
XPS 15 9500

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 313.2 mm (12.33 inches) 344 mm (13.54 inches)
Height 224 mm (8.82 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~89.2%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 4 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level 48.7 dB 46 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 89.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 90 W 90 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 430 gramm 481 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x5W
Loudness 82.8 dB 84.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.5 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021) +20%
1310
XPS 15 9500
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021) +27%
4346
XPS 15 9500
3414
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021)
2000
XPS 15 9500 +6%
2118

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

