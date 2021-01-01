Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 14 (2021) or 15 (2021) – what's better?

HP ENVY 14 (2021) vs 15 (2021)

HP ENVY 14 (2021)
VS
HP 15 (2021)
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
From $999
HP 15 (2021)
From $669
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 14 (2021) and 15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 63.3 against 41 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 62% sharper screen – 162 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (108.8 vs 134.5 square inches)
Advantages of the HP 15 (2021)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 14 (2021)
vs
15 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Width 313.2 mm (12.33 inches) 358.5 mm (14.11 inches)
Height 224 mm (8.82 inches) 242 mm (9.53 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~77.4%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 48.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
ENVY 14 (2021)
n/a
15 (2021)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 90 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 430 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 82.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes -
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.5 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

