HP ENVY 14 (2021) vs 250 G8
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
From $999
HP 250 G8
From $759
Review
Performance
System and application performance
75
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
43
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
24
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
78
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 63.3 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Backlit keyboard
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (108.8 vs 134.2 square inches)
- 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|Width
|313.2 mm (12.33 inches)
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|224 mm (8.82 inches)
|242 mm (9.53 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|48.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|300:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|53%
|Response time
|-
|12 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.55 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|90 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|430 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|82.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1267
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4184
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|-
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
