HP ENVY 14 (2021) vs EliteBook 1040 G9
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 63.3 against 51 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 1040 G9
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313.2 x 224 x 18 mm
12.33 x 8.82 x 0.71 inches
|315 x 225 x 17.95-21.2 mm
12.4 x 8.86 x 0.71-0.83 inches
|Area
|702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
|709 cm2 (109.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81%
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|48.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1455:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|98.5%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|70.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69.3%
|-
|Response time
|32 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|430 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1327
EliteBook 1040 G9 +21%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4680
EliteBook 1040 G9 +31%
6115
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1324
EliteBook 1040 G9 +15%
1520
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5002
EliteBook 1040 G9 +30%
6523
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|82.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
