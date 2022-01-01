Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 14 (2021) or EliteBook 830 G9 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 63.3 against 51 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 830 G9
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (100 vs 108.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 14 (2021)
vs
EliteBook 830 G9

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
Dimensions 313.2 x 224 x 18 mm
12.33 x 8.82 x 0.71 inches		 300.1 x 214.8 x 19.2 mm
11.81 x 8.46 x 0.76 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 645 cm2 (99.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~79.6%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 48.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1455:1 -
sRGB color space 98.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 70.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.3% -
Response time 32 ms -
Max. brightness
ENVY 14 (2021)
400 nits
EliteBook 830 G9 +150%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 430 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
ENVY 14 (2021) +68%
2.365 TFLOPS
EliteBook 830 G9
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 82.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

