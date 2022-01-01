You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021) Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 63.3 against 51 watt-hours Advantages of the HP EliteBook 830 G9 Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (100 vs 108.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) Dimensions 313.2 x 224 x 18 mm

12.33 x 8.82 x 0.71 inches 300.1 x 214.8 x 19.2 mm

11.81 x 8.46 x 0.76 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 645 cm2 (99.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~79.6% Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.8 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 48.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1455:1 - sRGB color space 98.5% - Adobe RGB profile 70.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.3% - Response time 32 ms - Max. brightness ENVY 14 (2021) 400 nits EliteBook 830 G9 +150% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 63.3 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 430 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 35 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 990 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~10 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance ENVY 14 (2021) +68% 2.365 TFLOPS EliteBook 830 G9 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 82.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.