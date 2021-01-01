HP ENVY 14 (2021) vs EliteBook 850 G8
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
HP EliteBook 850 G8
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63.3 against 56 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (108.8 vs 130 square inches)
- 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
|Width
|313.2 mm (12.33 inches)
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|Height
|224 mm (8.82 inches)
|233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|19.2 mm (0.76 inches)
|Area
|702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
|839 cm2 (130 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81%
|~80%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|48.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|90 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|430 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Loudness
|82.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1267
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4184
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|-
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
