You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021) Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 63.3 against 53 watt-hours Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 830 G8 Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (97.6 vs 108.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) Dimensions 313.2 x 224 x 18 mm

12.33 x 8.82 x 0.71 inches 307.5 x 205 x 17.9 mm

12.11 x 8.07 x 0.7 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~77.3% Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.6 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 48.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness ENVY 14 (2021) n/a EliteBook x360 830 G8 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 63.3 Wh 53 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 90 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 430 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 990 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance ENVY 14 (2021) +68% 2.365 TFLOPS EliteBook x360 830 G8 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 82.8 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes - Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.5 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

