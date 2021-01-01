Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 15 (2021) or MacBook Pro 15 (2019) – what's better?

HP ENVY 15 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

68 out of 100
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
VS
61 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
From $1499
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
From $2399
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of HP ENVY 15 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 874-1192% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 57% sharper screen – 221 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 15 (2021)
vs
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

Case

Weight 2.18 kg (4.81 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 357.8 mm (14.09 inches) 349.3 mm (13.75 inches)
Height 236.7 mm (9.32 inches) 240.7 mm (9.48 inches)
Thickness 18.5 mm (0.73 inches) 15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 847 cm2 (131.3 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~81.8%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
ENVY 15 (2021)
400 nits
MacBook Pro 15 (2019) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 200 W 87 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 369 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units 2048 192
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY 15 (2021) +1589%
6.42 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 0.6 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.4 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

