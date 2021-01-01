Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 15 (2021) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

HP ENVY 15 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

63 out of 100
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
VS
84 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
From $1499
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3456 x 2234
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 15 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 100 against 83 watt-hours
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 15 (2021)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.18 kg (4.81 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 236.7 x 18.5 mm
14.09 x 9.32 x 0.73 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 847 cm2 (131.3 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~86.2%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness
ENVY 15 (2021)
400 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +150%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 200 W 140 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 10
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
ENVY 15 (2021) +23%
6.42 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt - Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP ENVY 15 (2021) vs Dell XPS 15 9500
2. HP ENVY 15 (2021) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
3. HP ENVY 15 (2021) vs Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
4. HP ENVY 15 (2021) vs HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
5. HP ENVY 15 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
8. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and HP ENVY 15 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский