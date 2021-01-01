Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 15 (2021) or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 – what's better?

HP ENVY 15 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

68 out of 100
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
VS
62 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
From $1499
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 15 (2021) and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 96 against 83 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 15 (2021)
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 2.18 kg (4.81 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 357.8 mm (14.09 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 236.7 mm (9.32 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 18.5 mm (0.73 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 847 cm2 (131.3 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~82%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 200 W 120 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY 15 (2021) +161%
6.42 TFLOPS
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
2.458 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

