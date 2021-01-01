Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 15 (2021) or Alienware x15 R1 – what's better?

HP ENVY 15 (2021) vs Dell Alienware x15 R1

68 out of 100
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
VS
74 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R1
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
From $1499
Dell Alienware x15 R1
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 15 (2021) and Dell Alienware x15 R1 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (131.3 vs 154.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 87 against 83 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 15 (2021)
vs
Alienware x15 R1

Case

Weight 2.18 kg (4.81 lbs) 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
Width 357.8 mm (14.09 inches) 359.7 mm (14.16 inches)
Height 236.7 mm (9.32 inches) 277.2 mm (10.91 inches)
Thickness 18.5 mm (0.73 inches) 16.3 mm (0.64 inches)
Area 847 cm2 (131.3 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~67.3%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 19 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY 15 (2021) +33%
400 nits
Alienware x15 R1
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY 15 (2021)
6.42 TFLOPS
Alienware x15 R1 +68%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.8 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

