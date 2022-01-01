HP ENVY 15 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.18 kg (4.81 lbs)
|2.05 kg (4.52 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.8 x 236.7 x 18.5 mm
14.09 x 9.32 x 0.73 inches
|356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches
|Area
|847 cm2 (131.3 inches2)
|899 cm2 (139.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.2%
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|49.4 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|501 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1543
1808
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8596
9337
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1470
1864
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11967
12597
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|87.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|-
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
