57 out of 100
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
VS
62 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 83 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 15 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 15 (2021)
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7620

Case

Weight 2.18 kg (4.81 lbs) 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 236.7 x 18.5 mm
14.09 x 9.32 x 0.73 inches		 356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches
Area 847 cm2 (131.3 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~82.6%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 49.4 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY 15 (2021) +33%
400 nits
Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 501 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 65 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
ENVY 15 (2021) +5%
6.42 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 87.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint - Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt - Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

