57 out of 100
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
VS
54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 15 (2021) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
  • Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 83 against 55 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1010 grams less (around 2.23 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (91.1 vs 131.3 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 15 (2021)
vs
XPS 13 Plus 9320

Case

Weight 2.18 kg (4.81 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 236.7 x 18.5 mm
14.09 x 9.32 x 0.73 inches		 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
Area 847 cm2 (131.3 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~88.6%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 3.3 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 2000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY 15 (2021)
400 nits
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 200 W 60 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance
ENVY 15 (2021) +355%
6.42 TFLOPS
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint - Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt - Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
