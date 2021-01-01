Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 15 (2021) or XPS 15 9500 – what's better?

HP ENVY 15 (2021) vs Dell XPS 15 9500

68 out of 100
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
VS
62 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9500
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
From $1499
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 83 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 15 (2021) and Dell XPS 15 9500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (122.6 vs 131.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 15 (2021)
vs
XPS 15 9500

Case

Weight 2.18 kg (4.81 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 357.8 mm (14.09 inches) 344 mm (13.54 inches)
Height 236.7 mm (9.32 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 18.5 mm (0.73 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 847 cm2 (131.3 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~89.2%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 4 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level - 46 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 89.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY 15 (2021)
400 nits
XPS 15 9500 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 200 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 15 (2021) +29%
1543
XPS 15 9500
1193
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 15 (2021) +105%
8764
XPS 15 9500
4268
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 15 (2021) +131%
4818
XPS 15 9500
2087

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 55 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY 15 (2021) +111%
6.42 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9500
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 84.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP ENVY 15 (2021) or HP Spectre x360 15
2. HP ENVY 15 (2021) or HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
3. HP ENVY 15 (2021) or HP ENVY 13
4. HP ENVY 15 (2021) or Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
5. Dell XPS 15 9500 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
6. Dell XPS 15 9500 or Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
7. Dell XPS 15 9500 or Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9500 and HP ENVY 15 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский