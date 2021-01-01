Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 15 (2021) or XPS 15 9510 (2021) – what's better?

Display
Battery 83 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 15 (2021) and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 15 (2021)
vs
XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.18 kg (4.81 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Width 357.8 mm (14.09 inches) 344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
Height 236.7 mm (9.32 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 18.5 mm (0.73 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 847 cm2 (131.3 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~89%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
ENVY 15 (2021)
400 nits
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 200 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY 15 (2021)
6.42 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

