68 out of 100
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
VS
78 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
From $1499
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 15 (2021) and Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 53-72% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 99 against 83 watt-hours
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 15 (2021)
vs
Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 2.18 kg (4.81 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 357.8 mm (14.09 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 236.7 mm (9.32 inches) 250 mm (9.84 inches)
Thickness 18.5 mm (0.73 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 847 cm2 (131.3 inches2) 890 cm2 (138 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~75.4%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 200 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY 15 (2021)
6.42 TFLOPS
Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) +96%
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

