Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 117-160% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 99 against 83 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 15 (2021)
vs
Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 2.18 kg (4.81 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Width 357.8 mm (14.09 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 236.7 mm (9.32 inches) 244 mm (9.61 inches)
Thickness 18.5 mm (0.73 inches) 27 mm (1.06 inches)
Area 847 cm2 (131.3 inches2) 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~77%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 57 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 200 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 730 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 130 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1230 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 20.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 16 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 6144
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY 15 (2021)
6.42 TFLOPS
Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) +213%
20.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1220
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 85 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

