Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 117-160% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 99 against 83 watt-hours
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.18 kg (4.81 lbs)
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Width
|357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|236.7 mm (9.32 inches)
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|Thickness
|18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
|27 mm (1.06 inches)
|Area
|847 cm2 (131.3 inches2)
|871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.2%
|~77%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|57 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|200 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|730 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1543
1641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8764
9595
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
564
611
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4818
5127
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1230 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|20.1 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|16 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|6144
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC1220
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|85 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
