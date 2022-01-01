HP ENVY 15 (2021) vs Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 263-359% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours
- Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.18 kg (4.81 lbs)
|1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.8 x 236.7 x 18.5 mm
14.09 x 9.32 x 0.73 inches
|368 x 236 x 18.2 mm
14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches
|Area
|847 cm2 (131.3 inches2)
|868 cm2 (134.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.2%
|~82.3%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1179:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|98.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|68.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|68.4%
|Response time
|-
|14 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:46 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|200 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 15 (2021) +8%
1469
1365
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 15 (2021) +31%
7754
5906
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ENVY 15 (2021) +7%
1470
1368
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 15 (2021) +24%
11967
9665
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|7
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|-
|80.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|-
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.2 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
