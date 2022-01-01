You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX Vega 7 RAM - 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021) Can run popular games at about 263-359% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours

Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Case Weight 2.18 kg (4.81 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 236.7 x 18.5 mm

14.09 x 9.32 x 0.73 inches 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm

14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches Area 847 cm2 (131.3 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~82.3% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.8 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1179:1 sRGB color space - 98.9% Adobe RGB profile - 68.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.4% Response time - 14 ms Max. brightness ENVY 15 (2021) +33% 400 nits MagicBook 16 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time - 1:46 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 200 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP - 10-45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1600 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 7 GPU performance ENVY 15 (2021) +479% 6.42 TFLOPS MagicBook 16 (2022) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No - Loudness - 80.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt - No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.2 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

