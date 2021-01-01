Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 15 (2021) or ENVY 13 – what's better?

HP ENVY 15 (2021) vs ENVY 13

66 out of 100
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
VS
57 out of 100
HP ENVY 13
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
From $1499
HP ENVY 13
From $749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 15 (2021) and ENVY 13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021)
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 83 against 51 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (92.4 vs 131.3 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 15 (2021)
vs
ENVY 13

Case

Weight 2.18 kg (4.81 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Width 357.8 mm (14.09 inches) 306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
Height 236.7 mm (9.32 inches) 194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
Thickness 18.5 mm (0.73 inches) 17 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 847 cm2 (131.3 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~81.8%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
ENVY 15 (2021)
400 nits
ENVY 13
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 200 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 15 (2021) +30%
1543
ENVY 13
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 15 (2021) +122%
8764
ENVY 13
3941
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
ENVY 15 (2021) +14%
564
ENVY 13
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 15 (2021) +174%
4818
ENVY 13
1760

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 2048 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY 15 (2021) +127%
6.42 TFLOPS
ENVY 13
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

