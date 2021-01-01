HP ENVY 15 (2021) vs ENVY 13
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
HP ENVY 13
Review
Performance
System and application performance
70
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
51
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
91
NanoReview Score
57
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021)
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 83 against 51 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (92.4 vs 131.3 square inches)
- 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|2.18 kg (4.81 lbs)
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|Width
|357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
|306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
|Height
|236.7 mm (9.32 inches)
|194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
|Thickness
|18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
|17 mm (0.67 inches)
|Area
|847 cm2 (131.3 inches2)
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.2%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|200 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 15 (2021) +30%
1543
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 15 (2021) +122%
8764
3941
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
ENVY 15 (2021) +14%
564
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 15 (2021) +174%
4818
1760
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
