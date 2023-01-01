Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 - 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2023) Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 83 against 76 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (114.1 vs 139.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) Dimensions 357.4 x 252.4 x 19.9 mm

14.07 x 9.94 x 0.78 inches 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches Area 902 cm2 (139.9 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~82.8% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.2 mm Colors Silver Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 145° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 16.1 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 188 ppi 208 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests sRGB color space 100% 98% DCI-P3 color gamut - 83% Max. brightness ENVY 16 (2023) 400 nits Swift X (SFX14-71G) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 200 W 100 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter - 355 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 95 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance ENVY 16 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS Swift X (SFX14-71G) +68% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

