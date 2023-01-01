Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 16 (2023) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

HP ENVY 16 (2023) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

65 out of 100
HP ENVY 16 (2023)
VS
59 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
HP ENVY 16 (2023)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1664
CPU
Apple M2
GPU
Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 16 (2023) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 83 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1100 grams less (around 2.43 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (101.4 vs 139.8 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 225 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 16 (2023)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 357.4 x 252.4 x 19.9 mm
14.07 x 9.94 x 0.78 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 902 cm2 (139.9 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~82%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber Yes -
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level (max. load) 55 dB -

Display

Size 16.1 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
ENVY 16 (2023)
16.1″ (16:10 ratio) = 116.5 in2
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
13.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 83.1 in2
~40% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 1384:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4%
Response time - 29 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY 16 (2023)
400 nits
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 200 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 174 / 189 / 250 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ENVY 16 (2023) +15%
3.46 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

