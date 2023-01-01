Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1664 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Apple M2 GPU - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 83 against 52.6 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1100 grams less (around 2.43 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (101.4 vs 139.8 square inches) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 357.4 x 252.4 x 19.9 mm

14.07 x 9.94 x 0.78 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 902 cm2 (139.9 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~82% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 145° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber Yes - Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level (max. load) 55 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1664 Size 16.1 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 188 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison ENVY 16 (2023) 16.1″ (16:10 ratio) = 116.5 in2 MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 13.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 83.1 in2 ~ 40% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 1384:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness ENVY 16 (2023) 400 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 200 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length 1 meters 2 meters Weight of AC adapter - 174 / 189 / 250 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 95 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ENVY 16 (2023) +15% 3.46 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.