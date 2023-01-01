HP ENVY 16 (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 83 against 58.2 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (100.1 vs 139.8 square inches)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
- 21% sharper screen – 227 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.4 x 252.4 x 19.9 mm
14.07 x 9.94 x 0.78 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|902 cm2 (139.9 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.3%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|7000 RPM
|Noise level (max. load)
|55 dB
|41.9 dB
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|188 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
Screen space comparison
ENVY 16 (2023)
16.1″ (16:10 ratio) = 116.5 in2
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~46% more screen space
|Contrast
|-
|1759:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|88.3%
|Response time
|-
|36 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|61 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|275 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|-
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 16 (2023) +7%
1794
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 16 (2023) +54%
11487
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ENVY 16 (2023) +31%
1891
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 16 (2023) +95%
14609
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1550 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|77.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
