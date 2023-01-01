Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 16 (2023) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

HP ENVY 16 (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

65 out of 100
HP ENVY 16 (2023)
VS
57 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
HP ENVY 16 (2023)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
Apple M1
GPU
Apple M1 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 16 (2023) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 83 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (100.1 vs 139.8 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • 21% sharper screen – 227 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 16 (2023)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 357.4 x 252.4 x 19.9 mm
14.07 x 9.94 x 0.78 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 902 cm2 (139.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level (max. load) 55 dB 41.9 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
ENVY 16 (2023)
16.1″ (16:10 ratio) = 116.5 in2
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~46% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 1759:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time - 36 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY 16 (2023)
400 nits
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 200 W 61 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 275 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ENVY 16 (2023) +33%
3.46 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Comments

