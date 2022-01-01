Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 16 (2022) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

HP ENVY 16 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 16 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 83 against 70 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 35% sharper screen – 254 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (107.1 vs 139.5 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 16 (2022)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.32 kg (5.12 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm
14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 900 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.5% ~84.6%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level - 49.5 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 48900:1
sRGB color space - 99.3%
Response time - 49 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY 16 (2022)
400 nits
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 150 W 67 / 96 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance
ENVY 16 (2022)
3.46 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +50%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision No No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

