You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 3456 x 2234 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - Intel Arc 3 A370M GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 100 against 83 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

35% sharper screen – 254 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.32 kg (5.12 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm

14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 900 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.5% ~86.2% Side bezels 5.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 3456 x 2234 Size 16.1 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 188 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 25700:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1% Response time - 67 ms Max. brightness ENVY 16 (2022) 400 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 150 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance ENVY 16 (2022) 3.46 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +50% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision No No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.