Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 100 against 83 watt-hours

35% sharper screen – 254 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 357.4 x 252.4 x 19.9 mm

14.07 x 9.94 x 0.78 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 902 cm2 (139.9 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~86.2% Side bezels 5.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 145° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 43.2 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 3456 x 2234 Size 16.1 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 188 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast - 504000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99% Response time - 63 ms Max. brightness ENVY 16 (2023) 400 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 200 W 140 W Cable length 1 meters 2 meters Weight of AC adapter - 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 6GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 95 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 76 GPU performance ENVY 16 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +97% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 86.1 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023): - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction. - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.

