HP ENVY 16 (2023) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2023)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 83 against 76 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- 16% sharper screen – 188 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 126-172% higher FPS
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (109.7 vs 139.8 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.4 x 252.4 x 19.9 mm
14.07 x 9.94 x 0.78 inches
|312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
|Area
|902 cm2 (139.9 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.3%
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White, Black
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|55 dB
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|188 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|Adaptive Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
Screen space comparison
ENVY 16 (2023)
16.1″ (16:10 ratio) = 116.5 in2
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~32% more screen space
|Contrast
|-
|1041:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|86.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|98.5%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|100 / 240 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|730 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 16 (2023) +6%
1794
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 16 (2023) +11%
11487
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ENVY 16 (2023) +17%
1891
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14609
15324
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|100 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1700 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1550 MHz
|2000 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|1792
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|112
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC285
|Speakers
|2.2
|4.0
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|80 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|13.0 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
