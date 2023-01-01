Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2023) Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 83 against 76 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) 16% sharper screen – 188 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz Can run popular games at about 126-172% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 126-172% higher FPS Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (109.7 vs 139.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 357.4 x 252.4 x 19.9 mm

14.07 x 9.94 x 0.78 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches Area 902 cm2 (139.9 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~80.2% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver White, Black Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 145° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 55 dB 45 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16.1 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 188 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No Adaptive Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Screen space comparison ENVY 16 (2023) 16.1″ (16:10 ratio) = 116.5 in2 ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 32% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 1041:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 86.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.5% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness ENVY 16 (2023) 400 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 200 W 100 / 240 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter - 730 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 95 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 2000 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance ENVY 16 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +229% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

