Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 16 (2023) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

HP ENVY 16 (2023) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

65 out of 100
HP ENVY 16 (2023)
VS
69 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
HP ENVY 16 (2023)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 16 (2023) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2023)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 83 against 76 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 16% sharper screen – 188 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 126-172% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (109.7 vs 139.8 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 16 (2023)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 357.4 x 252.4 x 19.9 mm
14.07 x 9.94 x 0.78 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
Area 902 cm2 (139.9 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~80.2%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver White, Black
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 55 dB 45 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No Adaptive Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
ENVY 16 (2023)
16.1″ (16:10 ratio) = 116.5 in2
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~32% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 1041:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 86.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.5%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 200 W 100 / 240 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter - 730 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 2000 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance
ENVY 16 (2023)
3.46 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +229%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.2 4.0
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ENVY 16 (2023) vs XPS 17 9730 (2023)
2. ENVY 16 (2023) vs Spectre x360 16
3. ENVY 16 (2023) vs Gram 16 (2023)
4. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Alienware x14
5. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
6. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
7. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs XPS 15 9520 (2022)
8. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
9. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and HP ENVY 16 (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский