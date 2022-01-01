You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 Battery 83 Wh - 70 Wh 96 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 83 against 70 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

32% sharper screen – 188 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 64-87% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.32 kg (5.12 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm

14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches 355.3 x 252 x 19 mm

13.99 x 9.92 x 0.75 inches Area 900 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.5% ~82.9% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 145° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 51.4 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 Size 16.1 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 188 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 1000% - Max. brightness ENVY 16 (2022) +33% 400 nits Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 70 Wh 96 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 150 W 150 W Weigh of AC adapter 663 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1550 MHz - FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance ENVY 16 (2022) 3.46 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) +116% 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84.4 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.35 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.