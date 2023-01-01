Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 16 (2023) or Alienware m15 R7 – what's better?

HP ENVY 16 (2023) vs Dell Alienware m15 R7

65 out of 100
HP ENVY 16 (2023)
VS
64 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R7
HP ENVY 16 (2023)
Dell Alienware m15 R7
Display
Battery 83 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 16 (2023) and Dell Alienware m15 R7 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (139.8 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 83-113% higher FPS
  • Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 16 (2023)
vs
Alienware m15 R7

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Dimensions 357.4 x 252.4 x 19.9 mm
14.07 x 9.94 x 0.78 inches		 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches
Area 902 cm2 (139.9 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~69.1%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver Black
Material Aluminum Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 55 dB 53.9 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No G-Sync (configurable)
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
ENVY 16 (2023)
16.1″ (16:10 ratio) = 116.5 in2
Alienware m15 R7
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~12% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY 16 (2023) +33%
400 nits
Alienware m15 R7
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 200 W 180 / 240 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 16 (2023)
14609
Alienware m15 R7 +15%
16810
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
ENVY 16 (2023)
3.46 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R7 +151%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Alienware m15 R7:
    - Thunderbolt 4 is available on models with RTX™ 3060, 3070 Ti, or 3080 Ti.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

