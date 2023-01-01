Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 83 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (139.8 vs 150.5 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz Can run popular games at about 83-113% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 83-113% higher FPS Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. HP ENVY 16 (2023) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Dell Alienware m15 R7 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) Dimensions 357.4 x 252.4 x 19.9 mm

14.07 x 9.94 x 0.78 inches 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm

14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches Area 902 cm2 (139.9 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~69.1% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.4 mm Colors Silver Black Material Aluminum Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 55 dB 53.9 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 188 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No G-Sync (configurable) Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Screen space comparison ENVY 16 (2023) 16.1″ (16:10 ratio) = 116.5 in2 Alienware m15 R7 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 ~ 12% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness ENVY 16 (2023) +33% 400 nits Alienware m15 R7 300 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Bottom Charge power 200 W 180 / 240 W Cable length 1 meters -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 95 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance ENVY 16 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS Alienware m15 R7 +151% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power - 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Alienware m15 R7: - Thunderbolt 4 is available on models with RTX™ 3060, 3070 Ti, or 3080 Ti.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.