You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 83 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (139.5 vs 150.7 square inches) Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.32 kg (5.12 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm

14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches Area 900 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.5% ~69% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6 mm Colors Silver Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 51.4 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 188 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 sRGB color space 1000% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ENVY 16 (2022) +60% 400 nits G15 5520 (2022) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Right Bottom Charge power 150 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 663 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP - 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance ENVY 16 (2022) 3.46 TFLOPS G15 5520 (2022) +106% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.