Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 83 against 64 watt-hours

32% sharper screen – 188 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.32 kg (5.12 lbs) 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) Dimensions 357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm

14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches Area 900 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.5% ~82.6% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.1 mm Colors Silver Silver, Green Transformer No Yes Opening angle 145° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 51.4 dB 39.67 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16.1 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 188 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 891:1 sRGB color space 1000% 95.9% Adobe RGB profile - 69.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 67% Response time - 30 ms Max. brightness ENVY 16 (2022) +33% 400 nits Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 64 Wh 87 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 150 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 663 gramm 276 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce MX550 2GB Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance ENVY 16 (2022) +28% 3.46 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 84.4 dB 39.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.