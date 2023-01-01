Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 16 (2022) or Latitude 5530 – what's better?

HP ENVY 16 (2022) vs Dell Latitude 5530

67 out of 100
HP ENVY 16 (2022)
VS
44 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5530
HP ENVY 16 (2022)
Dell Latitude 5530
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 83 Wh
CPU
GPU
GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 16 (2022) and Dell Latitude 5530 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~102%) battery – 83 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
  • 88% sharper screen – 188 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (129.4 vs 139.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 16 (2022)
vs
Latitude 5530

Case

Weight 2.32 kg (5.12 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Dimensions 357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm
14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches		 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches
Area 900 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.5% ~80.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 51.4 dB -

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 1000% -
Max. brightness
ENVY 16 (2022) +82%
400 nits
Latitude 5530
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.2 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 150 W 60 / 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 663 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 16 (2022) +124%
10204
Latitude 5530
4553
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 16 (2022) +128%
12354
Latitude 5530
5415
Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz -
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ENVY 16 (2022) +23%
3.46 TFLOPS
Latitude 5530
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 84.4 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision No Yes
