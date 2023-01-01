You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 83 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P GPU - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce MX450 2GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~102%) battery – 83 against 41 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~102%) battery – 83 against 41 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS 88% sharper screen – 188 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

88% sharper screen – 188 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (129.4 vs 139.5 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.32 kg (5.12 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm

14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches Area 900 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.5% ~80.4% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 51.4 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 188 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 1000% - Max. brightness ENVY 16 (2022) +82% 400 nits Latitude 5530 220 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage - 11.2 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 150 W 60 / 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 663 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce MX450 2GB Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1550 MHz - FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ENVY 16 (2022) +23% 3.46 TFLOPS Latitude 5530 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 84.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.