HP ENVY 16 (2022) vs Dell Latitude 5530
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~102%) battery – 83 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
- 88% sharper screen – 188 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Better webcam recording quality
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (129.4 vs 139.5 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.32 kg (5.12 lbs)
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm
14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches
|357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches
|Area
|900 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.5%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|51.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|188 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|1000%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.2 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|60 / 65 / 90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|663 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 16 (2022) +9%
1655
1521
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 16 (2022) +124%
10204
4553
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1734
n/a
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 16 (2022) +128%
12354
5415
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|84.4 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1