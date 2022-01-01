Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 16 (2022) or XPS 17 9720 (2022) – what's better?

HP ENVY 16 (2022) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

67 out of 100
HP ENVY 16 (2022)
VS
65 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
HP ENVY 16 (2022)
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 16 (2022) and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • 41% sharper screen – 188 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 42-58% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 97 against 83 watt-hours
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 16 (2022)
vs
XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.32 kg (5.12 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
Dimensions 357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm
14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
Area 900 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.5% ~90.3%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY 16 (2022)
400 nits
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 150 W 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 60 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
ENVY 16 (2022)
3.46 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +77%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision No Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

