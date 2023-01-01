Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Better webcam recording quality

41% sharper screen – 188 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 97 against 83 watt-hours

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) Dimensions 357.4 x 252.4 x 19.9 mm

14.07 x 9.94 x 0.78 inches 374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches Area 902 cm2 (139.9 inches2) 929 cm2 (144 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~90.2% Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.1 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 145° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 50 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16.1 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 188 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ENVY 16 (2023) 400 nits XPS 17 9730 (2023) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 200 W 130 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter - 505 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB TGP 95 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1550 MHz - FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ENVY 16 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS XPS 17 9730 (2023) +114% 7.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power - 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 87.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 14.9 x 8.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on XPS 17 9730 (2023): - The USB Type-C to HDMI and Type-A adapter comes in the box.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.