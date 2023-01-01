You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 3024 x 1964 CPU Intel Core i7 1260P - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 166-227% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 166-227% higher FPS Significantly easier to carry: weighs 890 grams less (around 1.96 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 890 grams less (around 1.96 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 70 against 55 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 70 against 55 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (107.1 vs 160 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm

15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 1032 cm2 (159.9 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~84.6% Side bezels 7.6 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 3024 x 1964 Size 17.3 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 127 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 Max. brightness ENVY 17 (2022) 300 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 90 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 15 W 35 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 76 GPU performance ENVY 17 (2022) 1.69 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +302% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.