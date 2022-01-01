You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 CPU Intel Core i7 1260P - AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 394-538% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 90 against 55 watt-hours

Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (146.3 vs 160 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm

15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm

13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches Area 1032 cm2 (159.9 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~74.7% Side bezels 7.6 mm 0.4 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz PPI 127 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness ENVY 17 (2022) 300 nits ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 W 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter - 850 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 48 GPU performance ENVY 17 (2022) 1.69 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) +717% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x16 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x2048 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 5.8 x 9.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

