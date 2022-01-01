HP ENVY 17 (2022) vs ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 (2022)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
- Can run popular games at about 336-458% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~75%) battery – 96 against 55 watt-hours
- Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- 123% sharper screen – 283 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (138.1 vs 160 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm
15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches
|355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm
13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches
|Area
|1032 cm2 (159.9 inches2)
|891 cm2 (138.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~83.3%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level
|-
|42 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|283 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12
|14
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 17 (2022) +4%
1855
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9418
12574
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1818
1833
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10169
16665
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|95 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.4
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
