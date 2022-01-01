You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2400 CPU Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) Can run popular games at about 336-458% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~75%) battery – 96 against 55 watt-hours

Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

123% sharper screen – 283 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Display has support for touch input

Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (138.1 vs 160 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm

15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm

13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches Area 1032 cm2 (159.9 inches2) 891 cm2 (138.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~83.3% Side bezels 7.6 mm 5.2 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 42 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness ENVY 17 (2022) 300 nits Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) +83% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 96 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 W 200 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 95 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1215 MHz GPU boost clock - 1567 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 48 GPU performance ENVY 17 (2022) 1.69 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) +610% 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.4 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.