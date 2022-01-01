Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 17 (2022) or Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) – what's better?

HP ENVY 17 (2022) vs Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)

53 out of 100
HP ENVY 17 (2022)
VS
61 out of 100
Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
HP ENVY 17 (2022)
Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 17 (2022) and Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 76 against 55 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 17 (2022)
vs
Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
Dimensions 398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm
15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches		 395 x 258.6 x 18.9 mm
15.55 x 10.18 x 0.74 inches
Area 1032 cm2 (159.9 inches2) 1021 cm2 (158.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~80.8%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
ENVY 17 (2022)
300 nits
Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 90 W 90 / 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 40
GPU performance
ENVY 17 (2022)
1.69 TFLOPS
Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) +280%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ENVY 17 (2022) vs Gram 17 (2022)
2. Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
3. Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) vs XPS 17 9720 (2022)
4. Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) vs ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
5. Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) vs Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
6. Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) vs Precision 7770
7. Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) vs ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) and HP ENVY 17 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский