Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Dell Precision 7770 Can run popular games at about 492-671% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 83 against 55 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) Dimensions 398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm

15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches 398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm

15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches Area 1032 cm2 (159.9 inches2) 1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~78.2% Side bezels 7.6 mm 7.5 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ENVY 17 (2022) 300 nits Precision 7770 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 83 Wh 93 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No - Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 W 180 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 16 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 96 GPU performance ENVY 17 (2022) 1.69 TFLOPS Precision 7770 +894% 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x16 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 2 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 4 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-VD Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

