You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) CPU Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) - Intel Arc 3 A370M GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS

Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 83 against 55 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

48% sharper screen – 188 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (139.5 vs 160 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.32 kg (5.12 lbs) Dimensions 398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm

15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches 357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm

14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches Area 1032 cm2 (159.9 inches2) 900 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~83.5% Side bezels 7.6 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) Size 17.3 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 127 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness ENVY 17 (2022) 300 nits ENVY 16 (2022) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 83 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 90 W 150 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Arc 3 A370M GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1550 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32 GPU performance ENVY 17 (2022) 1.69 TFLOPS ENVY 16 (2022) +105% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.