52 out of 100
HP ENVY 17 (2022)
VS
67 out of 100
HP ENVY 16 (2022)
HP ENVY 17 (2022)
HP ENVY 16 (2022)
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 17 (2022) and ENVY 16 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS
  • Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 83 against 55 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 48% sharper screen – 188 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (139.5 vs 160 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 17 (2022)
vs
ENVY 16 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.32 kg (5.12 lbs)
Dimensions 398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm
15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches		 357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm
14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches
Area 1032 cm2 (159.9 inches2) 900 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~83.5%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
ENVY 17 (2022)
300 nits
ENVY 16 (2022) +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 90 W 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 17 (2022)
8948
ENVY 16 (2022) +17%
10494
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 17 (2022)
8956
ENVY 16 (2022) +65%
14780

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1550 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32
GPU performance
ENVY 17 (2022)
1.69 TFLOPS
ENVY 16 (2022) +105%
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
