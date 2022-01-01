Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 17 (2022) or ENVY 17 – what's better?

HP ENVY 17 (2022) vs ENVY 17

52 out of 100
HP ENVY 17 (2022)
VS
49 out of 100
HP ENVY 17
HP ENVY 17 (2022)
HP ENVY 17
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 17 (2022) and ENVY 17 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 17 (2022)
vs
ENVY 17

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
Dimensions 398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm
15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches		 399 x 259 x 19.3 mm
15.71 x 10.2 x 0.76 inches
Area 1032 cm2 (159.9 inches2) 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~79.8%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 8 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 120°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 46.6 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1285:1
sRGB color space - 95%
Adobe RGB profile - 69%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY 17 (2022)
300 nits
ENVY 17
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 90 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 17 (2022) +24%
1654
ENVY 17
1336
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 17 (2022) +104%
8948
ENVY 17
4379
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ENVY 17 (2022) +27%
1701
ENVY 17
1335
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 17 (2022) +78%
8956
ENVY 17
5043

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32
GPU performance
ENVY 17 (2022)
1.69 TFLOPS
ENVY 17 +67%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 83.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

